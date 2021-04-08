WWE on USA YouTube Channel Launches With Bad Bunny’s Road to WrestleMania Video

– The new WWE on USA YouTube channel went live today. To celebrate the new channel, NBCUniversal released a new video highlighting Latin superstar Bad Bunny’s Road to WrestleMania. On Night 1, Bad Bunny will team with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. You can check out that video below.

The new WWE on USA channel will provide fans with some real-time highlights and never-before-seen videos from Monday Night Raw and NXT, which will be moving to Tuesday nights starting April 13. NXT was also renewed for a multi-year pickup by USA Network.

Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania match will go down on Saturday, April 10 at WrestleMania 37, which will stream live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.