WWE Set To Hold One Event In Saudi Arabia This Year & Three In 2026

WWE will have one event take place in Saudi Arabia this year, with three taking place there in 2026. During Wednesday’s TKO 2024 earnings call, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer revealed that they will have just one PPV in the country this year, with three including the Royal Rumble the next. This marks the first time outside of the COVID lockdown era that the company will deviate from their pattern of two events per year in Saudi Arabia.

“Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024,” Schleimer said (per Fightful). “This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue. We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble.”

This year’s event in the Kingdom has not yet been announced.