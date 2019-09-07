wrestling / News
WWE News: Oney Lorcan Has a Question for Vince McMahon, Top 10 Good Women Gone Bad, Full Night of Champions Team Hell No Match
– Oney Lorcan revealed on Twitter this week that he has an interesting question for Vince McMahon. He wrote, “I’m gonna ask Vince if I can live under the ring.” You can check out that tweet below. As previously reported, WWE recently named Oney Lorcan as the top WWE Twitter account to follow.
IM GONNA ASK VINCE MCMAHON IF I CAN LIVE UNDER THE RING
— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) September 7, 2019
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Good Women Gone Bad. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a full match video from Night of Champions 2012 featuring Team Hell No vs. Kofi Kingston and R-Truth. You can check out that full match video below.
