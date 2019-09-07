wrestling / News

WWE News: Oney Lorcan Has a Question for Vince McMahon, Top 10 Good Women Gone Bad, Full Night of Champions Team Hell No Match

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Oney Lorcan revealed on Twitter this week that he has an interesting question for Vince McMahon. He wrote, “I’m gonna ask Vince if I can live under the ring.” You can check out that tweet below. As previously reported, WWE recently named Oney Lorcan as the top WWE Twitter account to follow.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 Good Women Gone Bad. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a full match video from Night of Champions 2012 featuring Team Hell No vs. Kofi Kingston and R-Truth. You can check out that full match video below.

