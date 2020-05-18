wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Doing Online Seminars For NXT UK, Plans to Eventually Resume Tapings In Place
WWE hasn’t forgotten the NXT UK brand during the pandemic, and a new report says that the company is working with talents with plans in place to for tapings. According to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, WWE has been doing online acting seminars and “Skull Sessions” — aka match analysis videos — with those in charge of development such as William Regal, Robby Brookside, and Johnny Moss.
Cassidy added that there is a plan to resume tapings, at least when it’s safe to do so, and that talents are “chomping at the bit” to return to work.
WWE has been operating Raw, Smackdown, and NXT in Florida through the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University, but NXT UK has been unable to do shows due to lockdown.
And while running shows isn't possible right now, there's apparently a plan in place to resume programming as soon as it's deemed safe to do so – even if there can't be a crowd – and apparently a lot of the talents are chomping at the bit to get back in the ring.
— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 18, 2020
