wrestling / News

WWE News: Opening Segment For Tonight’s Raw, NXT Stars Backstage At Show

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

– The opening segment has been revealed for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider has confirmed that Sami Zayn will open the show with a promo segment.

– The site also reports that Nathan Frazer and Trick Williams are at tonight’s show, most likely to work the WWE Main Event taping.

