wrestling / News
WWE News: Opening Segment For Tonight’s Raw, NXT Stars Backstage At Show
October 16, 2023 | Posted by
– The opening segment has been revealed for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider has confirmed that Sami Zayn will open the show with a promo segment.
– The site also reports that Nathan Frazer and Trick Williams are at tonight’s show, most likely to work the WWE Main Event taping.
