WWE Opening Up Raw ThunderDome Registration a Day Early

WWE is opening registration for the ThunderDome experience for Monday’s Raw experience a day earlier than usual. WWE has announced that registration for Monday’s Raw will open up tomorrow instead of the usual Saturday, as you can see below:

There is some speculation online that this is being done because they will be holding NXT Takeover: 31 in the ThunderDome instead of Full Sail and this way they can have registration open on Saturday for it. However, none of that is confirmed and there is nothing concrete to suggest that NXT Takeover will not be at Full Sail on Sunday.