WWE Opens New Performance Center In The UK

WWE has announced that they are opening a brand new Performance Center in the UK, continuing their expansion into the area after starting the NXT UK brand. The announcement was made by Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven during an appearance on Good Morning Britain to promote NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. They said that the building was in a “secret location,” but WWE revealed it would be in London. Later, WWE released a video of Triple H making the announcement to the NXT UK talent.

British wrestling superstars from @NXTUK have exclusively announced the launch of a WWE performance centre right here in the UK! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/Fvr2ItBZZF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 11, 2019

“This is the next level of our global localization strategy…” – @TripleH on the launch of the @WWEUK Performance Center. @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/VuPLhfkXLp — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2019

The first @wwe Performance Center outside of the United States has arrived to the UK! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/GzPf5sVKFG — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 11, 2019

Our Superstars warm up for media during today’s open gym at the opening of the United Kingdom Performance Center! pic.twitter.com/fhH0jaczYu — NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 11, 2019

The announcement was made by Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, Shawn Michaels, Rhea Ripley, WWE PC Head Coach Matt Bloom, Coach Robbie Brookside, NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and others. The original WWE PC in Florida was opened in July 2013 and includes wrestling rings, a production center, medical and physical therapy facilities for talents, a complete gym and more. WWE executives have said during stockholder conference calls that more centers could be opened worldwide over time.

WWE ushers in the opening of the state-of-the-art UK Performance Center

WWE announced the opening of the groundbreaking UK Performance Center, its first world-class training facility outside of the United States and a significant step in WWE’s efforts to localize its content around the world, at a press conference today in London.

With 17,000 square feet, two training rings, world-class strength and conditioning equipment, and versatile content creation infrastructure, the UK Performance Center will enable WWE to train athletes utilizing a comprehensive program, including in-ring training, physical preparedness and character development.

The facility is the first of what will be many Performance Centers outside of the United States, WWE EVP of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque said.

“It’s about going the world over and finding the greatest athletes and the greatest performers in any market we can,” he said. “It’s an incredible undertaking, looking for the greatest athletes from around the world, bringing them to places like this that will be set up around the world to train that next generation of Superstars.”

Superstars Charlotte Flair, Finn Bálor and WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne all spoke of the overall importance of the facility and the resources it will offer to athletes who train there.

“Embrace every opportunity with everything you have, because I promise you there is everything in this facility to become a WWE Superstar,” Flair imparted to the NXT UK roster members in attendance.

“This Performance Center creates a clear path in the United Kingdom to becoming a WWE Superstar,” Bálor advised. “To the young hopefuls that are going to be knocking on the door … take full advantage of this incredible facility and I’m sure I’ll be seeing you guys in a WWE ring very soon.”

“Every time we step in this ring, we are proud to represent this brand,” Dunne said. “With this amazing facility, we have a chance to train together and develop together, and that only increases the feeling of being part of a winning team.”

More than 30 of the best European talent signed to the NXT UK brand will train at the UK Performance Center and can be seen weekly on the NXT UK program that streams every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT on the award-winning WWE Network.