WWE Opens Position For NXT Writer’s Assistant

WWE has a new job opening for an NXT Writer’s Assistant. The company posted the opening on their corporate site today, and it’s described as follows:

Writer’s Assistant:

The NXT Writer’s Assistant will support the NXT Creative Writing Team in all aspects of the Writing process in Orlando, Florida.

Key Responsibilities:

* Take detailed and accurate notes, use those notes to update creative documents including: scripts, talent rosters, Pay Per View Cards, etc.

* Participate and take notes in high level creative writing meetings with Paul Levesque, the NXT Lead Writers and other members of the NXT Creative Writing Team

* Work with the Lead Writer to distribute notes from all meetings to necessary parties to ensure communication amongst all departments

* Follow directions, execute said directions in a timely manner, and at all times pay close attention to detail

* Assist with day to day needs of the writing team at the WWE Performance Center, including helping writers with shoots with talent, promo classes, etc.

* Take initiative and communicate clearly and concisely with the Lead Writers, Writers, Performance Center Coaches and other departments

* Perform clerical tasks such as transcribing, copying and printing documents

* Coordinate with other departments at the Performance Center and NXT Production Team ( Props, Talent, Travel , etc.) to ensure all necessary production elements are taken care of for all NXT TV Tapings

* Attend all NXT TV tapings and assist writers with the execution of backstage and in-ring segments, serving as a Runner, coordinating Talent, props and other necessary items

* AT NXT TV tapings, update scripts and other necessary documents for the taping. Copy and distribute the most updated documents to the necessary parties

* Assist writers with directing and producing taped backstage scenes and live in-ring promos

* Anticipate the needs of the team and plan ahead to assure efficient departmental functioning

* Perform miscellaneous tasks as assigned/ needed

Qualifications:

* Minimum of 2 years TV Writing and/ or Production experience preferred, but not required

* Strong WWE and NXT product knowledge

* Time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure

* Strong work ethic and a flexible schedule that allows for long hours and travel as needed

* Willing and able to travel minimally for business to NXT TakeOver Pay Per Views and other necessary NXT Road Shows

* Within reasonable commuting distance from the WWE Performance Center to Orlando FL or be willing and able to relocate there

* Detail oriented, organized and proactive

* Dependable, motivated and eager to learn and assist in the execution of live scripted television

* Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed

* Strong computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and fast typing skills

* Strong Note Taking Skills

* Excellent interpersonal and communications skills (both verbal and written)

* BA/BS degree in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Communications, English, or related field of study, is preferred, but not necessary