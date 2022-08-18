WWE Reportedly Opens Up More Seats For WWE Clash At the Castle

It looks as if WWE may have a strong crowd for WWE Clash At the Castle, as they’ve opened up more seating for the UK event. talkWRESTLING’s Alex McCarthy reports that the company has opened up additional tickets for the show, which initially had an expected capacity of 70,000. As McCarthy notes, the new tickets are floor seats and were on hold for production reasons; they will be available for £70 – £100 (or $83.50 to $119.40 per current exchange rates).

The show takes place in Cardiff, Wales on September 4th and will be the first stadium show PPV in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.