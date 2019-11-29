WWE Has Reportedly Tried to Oppose Trademarks Cody Rhodes Filed for Old WCW Event Names

– Today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on Cody Rhodes filing trademarks for old-school WCW event names. As previously reported, Cody filed for more former WCW event names and titles, including Slamboree and SuperBrawl. Per the Observer, WWE has tried to oppose some of the trademarks that Rhodes was trying to acquire the rights for.

It’s unknown which trademarks WWE opposed for Cody. Most of the trademarks he’s filed are for WCW names that WWE reportedly hasn’t used or trademarked at this time. However, WWE is still opposing some of them.

As noted, AEW will be using the Bash at the Beach name for an upcoming January episode of Dynamite. Cody Rhodes has been looking to gain ownership of the names and titles that his father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, came up with. It was also reported earlier this month that Cody now owns the name and trademark for Dusty Rhodes.