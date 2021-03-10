WWE Opts to Dismiss a Lawsuit Against the US Citizenship and Immigration Services

– According to a report by Heel By Nature.com, WWE has opted to dismiss a lawsuit against the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. A voluntary dismissal was filed on the lawsuit with the US District Court District of Connecticut on March 10.

The lawsuit was previously filed on January 26. The nature and details of the lawsuit are unknown and were sealed to the general public. Previously, the lawsuit had amended pleadings that needed to be filed by March 27. Discovery would be completed by July 8, which would’ve been followed by dispositive motions on September 1.

A summons was issued electronically to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services on January 27. An answer to the lawsuit was originally required within the timeframe of 60 days.

Currently, the reason for the dismissal is unknown.