City of Orlando Approves $125,000 in Funding to Secure Bids for Upcoming WWE Summerslam and Survivor Series Events

– According to a report by Click Orlando reports that officials in Orange County have approved $125,000 in funding to help bring WWE Summerslam and Survivor Series to Orlando, Florida. Commissioners voted during a meeting last Tuesday (Dec. 3) to use tourist development tax dollars to help secure bids for the upcoming events.

Ultimately, the board approved a bid fee of $75,000 for Summerslam in August for the years 2020, 2021, or 2022. The event would have an estimated economic impact of $6 million. Then, a bid fee of $50,000 was approved for Survivor Series in November for the years 2020, 2021, or 2022. The event would have an estimated economic impact of $4 million.

Orlando previously hosted WrestleMania 33 in 2017. An independent study commissioned by the WWE determined that the week’s worth of events brought a total of $181.5 million of economic impact to the city.

Also, Orlando is home to the WWE Performance Center. It’s close by to Winter Park, which is home to Full Sail Live, where NXT currently holds its weekly live TV show on the USA Network.