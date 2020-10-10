wrestling / News
WWE News: Otis’ Court Date on Smackdown Gets Delayed, Clip of Roman Reigns Promo
October 10, 2020
– Otis did not get his day in court as planned on tonight’s Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Otis — who was set to see Miz and John Morrison in court over the Money in the Bank briefcase — was notified of a continuance in his case:
– WWE posted Roman Reigns’ promo from tonight’s Smackdown toward Jey Uso. Reigns answered Uso’s demand to know the stipulation to their Hell in a Cell match, and revealed via the TitanTron that it would be an I Quit match:
