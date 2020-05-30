wrestling / News

WWE News: Otis and Mandy Rose Poolside Segment Online, Matt Riddle Hype Video, Sonya vs. Lacey Highlights

May 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mandy Rose Otis Smackdown

– Otis and Mandy Rose had some sexy time by the pool on Friday’s Smackdown, and video is online. You can see the video below of the segment between the two:

– WWE also posted highights from the Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans match on Smackdown, which ended in a double count-out:

– WWE shared the video from tonight’s Smackdown of Kurt Angle announcing that Matt Riddle is coming to Smackdown. You can see it below:

