wrestling / News

Paige Comments on Upcoming Smackdown Return

March 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paige

As previously reported, WWE announced that Paige will be appearing on this week’s Smackdown. She later commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below.

She wrote, “I guess I’m going back to work Friday.. see you soon @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown @WWEonFOX @WWE”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paige, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading