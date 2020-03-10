wrestling / News
Paige Comments on Upcoming Smackdown Return
March 10, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE announced that Paige will be appearing on this week’s Smackdown. She later commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below.
She wrote, “I guess I’m going back to work Friday.. see you soon @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown @WWEonFOX @WWE”
I guess I’m going back to work Friday.. see you soon @itsBayleyWWE 😘 #SmackDown @WWEonFOX @WWE
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 10, 2020
