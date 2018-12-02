WWE News: Superstars Check Out Mattel’s Ultimate Edition Action Figures, Becky Lynch Tops Quarterly Power Rankings, Top 25 Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Paige

– WWE released its picks for the Top 25 Instagram photos of the week. This week’s picks include Paige, Sasha Banks, and more. You can check out some of the photos in the tweet below and check out all of them by clicking on the link.

.@WWEBigE and his onesie could be tough to beat this week…https://t.co/VVn8nWq5f9 — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2018

– WWE released its quarterly Superstar Power Rankings for December. Becky Lynch topped the rankings for this quarter. You can check out the full list of Power Rankings in the video player below.

– WWE released a new video featuring Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and Alexa Bliss checking out Mattel’s new line of WWE Ultimate Edition action figures. This is a new line of Mattel WWE action figures including more articulation and accessories. The first two Ultimate Edition figures will be Ronda Rousey and Ultimate Warrior. You can check out that video below.