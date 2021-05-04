WWE Partnering With MATE to Launch New Australian Digital Content Series

– Per Australia’s Ministry of Sport, WWE is partnering with Australian telecommunications company MATE in order to launch an original digital content content series for Australia. The series is titled WWE Now Down Under, and it will be available across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and WWE’s website. You can view the full announcement on the new digital series below:

WWE And MATE Launch Australian Digital Content Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced the launch of an original digital content series in Australia in partnership with Australian telecommunications company, MATE.

‘WWE Now Down Under’ will include tailored digital content across YouTube and Facebook, as well as regional Instagram and Twitter channels, and the WWE’s website.

The series will run with nine weekly episodes with an Australian WWE focus, including exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content with Australian WWE stars.

The series will be hosted by sports presenter, Samantha Riches, with MATE set to have access to digital WWE content and be represented in WWE Now Down Under programming and social media promotions.

MATE general manager, Mark Fazio, said: “At MATE we love to associate ourselves with organizations that have passionate fans.”

“We believe that MATE customers love what we do and how we do it, so working with WWE and seeing the way they engage their fans is something we really resonate with,” Fazio said.

The series hopes to expand on the success of the WWE Now content platform, which has more than 200 million views across all platforms around the world.

The digital content series is the latest of many sporting organisations creating original digital content for international audiences, including Formula One (F1) with the Drive to Survive series, the AFL with the Making their Mark series, and Super Netball with the Everything is Possible series.