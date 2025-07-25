WWE Partners With WEAR by Erin Andrews For Women’s Sportswear Collection

WWE has announced a partnership with WEAR by Erin Andrews to launch a new women’s sportswear collection. The company announced on Friday that they have signed a multi-year agreement with Andrews’ sportswear brand for a new collection “celebrating WWE Premium Live Events and Superstars.”

The launch will take place ahead of SummerSlam next weekend and, per the announcement, will feature “a variety of WEAR’s fan-favorite jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, crop tops, and more, celebrating WWE Superstars Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, as well as staple pieces that celebrate the iconic WWE brand and the summer’s biggest event, SummerSlam.” The lineup will be available online at WWEShop.com, Fanatics.com, and on-site at select WWE Premium Live Events starting today.

“WEAR by Erin Andrews was created to give women a stylish, authentic way to show off and celebrate their fandom. As we kick off this partnership with WWE, we take another step forward in serving an even wider audience of female sports fans while celebrating the passionate, bold energy of the WWE Universe,” Erin Andrews. “I’m thrilled we can now offer our fan-favorite WEAR gear to women who want to support their favorite Superstars without compromising on style.”