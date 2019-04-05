– WWE sent out the following press release:

SAN MATEO, Calif. and STAMFORD, Conn. – April 5, 2019 — Roblox, a global platform that brings more than 80 million people together through play, and WWE (NYSE: WWE), a global entertainment and media company, today announced a partnership leading into WrestleMania that allows players on Roblox to become one of their favorite WWE Superstars by downloading these brand new characters:

Becky Lynch – A two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, Lynch will make history this Sunday competing in the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns – A three-time WWE Champion and former Universal Champion, Reigns will make his triumphant return to WrestleMania and take on Drew McIntyre this Sunday.

Seth Rollins – Rollins is the only Superstar to hold the WWE Championship and United States Championship simultaneously, and at WrestleMania he aims to earn the title of WWE Universal Champion for the first time.

Xavier Woods – A lifelong video game aficionado, Woods, a member of The New Day, bridges the worlds of WWE and gaming by hosting the popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown, which has amassed more than 1.8 million subscribers.

In addition to playing as WWE Superstars, Roblox players can take advantage of limited-time, exclusive virtual items for their avatar, including a WWE championship title, hat, and backpack.

“Like Roblox, WWE brings a sense of play and fun into millions of people’s lives, and we’re excited to partner with them ahead of this landmark event,” said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer at Roblox. “Picking your avatar on Roblox is one of the many ways players can express themselves creatively, and with these new characters, fans can show their support and play as their favorite Superstars.”

“We are always looking for fun, imaginative ways to engage our fans across a variety of platforms, and we are excited to partner with Roblox as we head into WrestleMania,” said Jayar Donlan, Executive Vice President, WWE Advanced Media. “Roblox is also a unique way to immerse a new generation of fans into WWE as they can create, share, and bring Superstar avatars and experiences to life.”

The WrestleMania exclusive virtual items and avatar bundles are now live on the Roblox platform and free to download through May 3, 2019. For more information please visit roblox.com/wwe.

WrestleMania takes place this Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium, and streams live around the world on WWE Network at 7 pm ET.