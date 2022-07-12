wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat McAfee On This Week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon Zero Dawn
July 11, 2022 | Posted by
– Pat McAfee is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s latest painting on this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the episode below:
– Ronda Rousey’s latest YouTube video sees her play some more Horizon Zero Dawn:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion