WWE News: Pat McAfee On This Week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon Zero Dawn

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pat McAfee WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Pat McAfee is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s latest painting on this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the episode below:

– Ronda Rousey’s latest YouTube video sees her play some more Horizon Zero Dawn:

