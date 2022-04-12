WWE Reportedly Wanted Pat McAfee To Team With Major NFL Star

WWE apparently had an idea to pair Pat McAfee with one of his closest friends from the NFL. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE initially wanted McAfee to be aligned with elite NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. It’s been said that WWE was thinking of having McAfee return to NXT following his stellar showing at the NXT WarGames event back in late 2020. The plan would’ve been for McAfee to attack Adam Cole and team with Rodgers.

Obviously, things never came to fruition but as the SI report notes, McAfee is well-connected with a slew of NFL names.