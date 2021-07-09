wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Filming For WrestleMania 37 Documentary, More WWE Content Added to Peacock
– Paul Heyman is filming content for an upcoming Peacock documentary on WrestleMania 37. The counsel to Roman Reigns posted to Twitter with a photo of him filming for the special, writing:
“Shooting a @WWE @WWENetwork documentary for @peacockTV on #WrestleMania 37, which turned out to be the Showcase for ONE Immortal … the #TribalChief who scored the most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of #WrestleMania main events …. @WWERomanReigns!”
– Peacock has added a host of new WWE content as it draws closer to SummerSlam. The service has added the following library content:
* WWE Countdown series
* Unfiltered with Renée Young
* Mick Foley: 20 Years of Hell
* Born to Controversy: The Roddy Piper Story
* The Road Warriors: Life-And-Death
* WWE True Giants
In addition, WWE Main Event now has almost all of its episodes dating back to its debut in 2012 available with only a few episodes from 2018 missing.
