wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Gets Involved In Raw Main Event, Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo On Brock Lesnar
– Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s Raw and got involved in the main event tag team match. Monday’s episode saw Heyman, who is part of the Smackdown roster, appear and walk with Judgment Day ahead of their tag team match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He was then seen making a deal with Imperium, who came out during the match and helped Judgment Day get the win:
🤔🤔🤔@HeymanHustle #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OQj0K7dPyB
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023
In the end, @HeymanHustle seems to have gotten EXACTLY what he wanted…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y4mgO3QzNC
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023
– Cody Rhodes cut a promo on his Night of Champions opponent Brock Lesnar on tonight’s show. Rhodes appeared in the ring and said that he was better than Lesnar at Backlash and that Lesnar isn’t the next big thing anymore; he is simply in Rhodes’ way:
"You sir are not the big thing around here anymore, you are simply in my way."@CodyRhodes sent his message to @BrockLesnar loud and clear 🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/n5qRChM9Nd
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE News: Some Talent Getting More Leeway In Promos, Note on World Heavyweight Title
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Note On Why Sami Zayn Will Be At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos