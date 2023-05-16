WWE News: Paul Heyman Gets Involved In Raw Main Event, Cody Rhodes Cuts Promo On Brock Lesnar

– Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s Raw and got involved in the main event tag team match. Monday’s episode saw Heyman, who is part of the Smackdown roster, appear and walk with Judgment Day ahead of their tag team match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He was then seen making a deal with Imperium, who came out during the match and helped Judgment Day get the win:

– Cody Rhodes cut a promo on his Night of Champions opponent Brock Lesnar on tonight’s show. Rhodes appeared in the ring and said that he was better than Lesnar at Backlash and that Lesnar isn’t the next big thing anymore; he is simply in Rhodes’ way: