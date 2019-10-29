wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises Charlotte Flair, WWE Raw Top 10, NXT Preview
– WWE is teasing Finn Balor explaining his actions on tomorrow’s new episode of NXT.
Will Finn Bálor explain his actions?
Last Wednesday, Finn Bálor shocked the NXT Universe when he brutally attacked Johnny Gargano out of nowhere and left Tommaso Ciampa to be demolished by The Undisputed ERA.
Bálor’s brutal actions have left NXT fans with one burning question on their minds: Why? Will we get an answer from the former NXT Champion?
– Watch the top 10 moments from WWE Raw in the video below.
– Paul Heyman took to social media to offer up praise for Charlotte Flair.
One day, @MsCharlotteWWE will not be known as @RicFlairNatrBoy's daughter. #RicFlair will be known as #Charlotte's father. And he wouldn't have it any other way!
Oh … by the way …
That's not a prediction … that's a spoiler! pic.twitter.com/bgUB8pdNwC
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 28, 2019
