WWE News: Backstage Video of Paul Heyman From Minneapolis Event, The Miz Says Ronda Rousey Is Messing With the Wrong People in WWE

– WWE released a backstage video featuring Paul Heyman from last night’s live event in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the event, Lesnar was in action and destroyed The Miz and his Miztourage during the show.

In the video released on Twitter today, a backstage interview tries to ask Heyman what’s going to happen on Raw this week when Lesnar goes face-to-face with Roman Reigns. You can check out Heyman’s response below.

– TMZ Sports released a video of a chat between a photographer and WWE power couple, The Miz and Maryse. You can check out that video below. The photographer asked The Miz about Ronda Rousey in WWE and how she’s coming along.

The Miz stated on Rousey how well Rousey is doing so far, “I think so. So far she’s getting a great reaction out of the crowd. That’s what it’s all about, but I think she’s messing with the wrong people in Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.”

The Miz also added that he’s not sure on her form yet in WWE as he hasn’t seen her in the ring or train in the ring for WWE yet.