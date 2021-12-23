wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman to Speak On This Week’s Smackdown, Miz & Maryse Set to Renew Vows on Raw

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Paul Heyman will speak for the first time since being fired by Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that Heyman will have a segment on Friday’s show. The announcement reads:

Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere.

Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice.

Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

– A preview for next week’s episode of Raw has revealed that Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows on the show. You can see that video below:

