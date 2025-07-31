WWE Pauses Set Construction For SummerSlam Due To Weather Issues

WWE has been forced to pause their set construction for this weekend’s SummerSlam due to weather concerns in the area. Fightful Slect reports that due to storms that are dropping heavy rainfall in the New York/New Jersey area, construction at MetLife Stadium has been paused for now.

As NBC New York notes, an approaching cold front has brought heavy rain to the area. There were flood warnings in the early afternoon on Thursday and everyone was brought off the field at MetLife by 2:15 PM ET with a shelter put in place.

No word as of yet on when construction will resume, but WWE sources indicated to the site that they had no concerns about whether the set will be completed on time.

The report adds that a shelter is set where the ring area will be. The stage and set were being put together, with the ringside area not yet set up.