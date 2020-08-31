wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Makes It Clear She Didn’t Tap Out & Bayley Responds, WWE Birthdays, WWE Payback Highlights

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Bayley Sasha Banks SummerSlam

– Sasha Banks took to Twitter to make it clear that she wasn’t responsible for her and Bayley losing their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles last night at WWE Payback. The duo lost to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

“I didn’t tap #WWEPayback,” Banks said on Twitter.

Afterward, Bayley responded to Banks’ tweet with one simple word. “Dude,” Bayley said.

– WWE has released the highlights for WWE Payback last night, which featured Roman Reigns winning the Universal title, Keith Lee pinning Randy Orton, and more. You can watch the video below.

– Jeff Hardy turns 43 years old today. Meanwhile, Mickie James turns 41 and Ember Moon turns 32.

