WWE Payback Kickoff Show Is Online
August 30, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for today’s WWE Payback Kickoff show is now online. You can check out the video below, which starts at at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and will feature the Riott Squad vs. The IIconics. The video is described as follows:
“Before the action gets underway at WWE Payback, get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis and exciting matches all on the WWE Payback Kickoff!”
