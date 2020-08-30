wrestling / News

WWE Payback Kickoff Show Is Online

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Payback

The livestream for today’s WWE Payback Kickoff show is now online. You can check out the video below, which starts at at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and will feature the Riott Squad vs. The IIconics. The video is described as follows:

“Before the action gets underway at WWE Payback, get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis and exciting matches all on the WWE Payback Kickoff!”

