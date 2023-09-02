wrestling / News
WWE Payback Kickoff Show Now Available Online
September 2, 2023 | Posted by
The kickoff show for tonight’s WWE Payback premium live event is now available for viewing online. No matches were announced for the pre-show.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism Of His Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match
- Kevin Nash Recalls Hulk Hogan Having Own WCW Locker Room, The Kliq Not Having Their Own In WWE
- New Details On John Cena’s WWE Return, How Strikes May Affect It
- Backstage Details on Jack Perry’s Reaction To Conversation With CM Punk Before All In