WWE Payback Poster Released, Roman Reigns Featured

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Roman Reigns SummerSlam

The WWE Payback poster has been released, with Roman Reigns on the cover. Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam and will square off with WWE champion The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at Payback.

You can check out the WWE Payback poster below.

