WWE Payback Poster Released, Roman Reigns Featured
August 25, 2020
The WWE Payback poster has been released, with Roman Reigns on the cover. Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam and will square off with WWE champion The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at Payback.
You can check out the WWE Payback poster below.
Pôster oficial do #WWEPayback 2020. pic.twitter.com/l2LQw9JSIa
— Wrestlemaníacos (@wrestlemaniacos) August 25, 2020
