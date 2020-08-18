Various News: Possible Reasons Why WWE Is Holding Payback PPV One Week After Summerslam, Bucks WWE Routine, Dragon Gate Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival Date

– On Twitter, Dave Meltzer said that the reason WWE is running the Payback PPV just one week after Summerslam is that it’s an “experiment” and that they must have a “hot angle” coming out of Summerslam that needs immediate follow-up.

When asked by a fan if WWE may be running two PPVs in August as a way to saturate the wrestling PPV market and thus hurt PPV buys for AEW All Out, since Summerslam is set for August 23rd and Payback is set for August 30th. Meltzer said that that is how McMahon has always operated.

“Just an experiment to see how it works. They must have an idea for a hot angle coming off SummerSlam that they felt needed an immediate follow-up. That or, it was just an idea they are trying.”

“Having been around wrestling promoters for 38 years and covering Vince virtually that entire time, it is the first conclusion you’d come to. That’s how he operates and always will operate.”

Just an experiment to see how it works. They must have an idea for a hot angle coming off SummerSlam that they felt needed an immediate follow-up. That or, it was just an idea they are trying. https://t.co/1yLK6Z4xYv — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 18, 2020

Having been around wrestling promoters for 38 years and covering Vince virtually that entire time, it is the first conclusion you'd come to. That's how he operates and always will operate. https://t.co/JQLIypofR3 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 18, 2020

– With the NBA Playoffs underway, the Milwaukee Bucks have brought back their WWE-inspired pre-game routine. In the video below, you can see Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews take part in WWE-like antics prior to their game today with the Orlando Magic.

"You're gonna attack my brother when I'm not here!?!" pic.twitter.com/CahqeysXAe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 18, 2020

– Dragon Gate has announced that their Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival 2020 at Kinen Hall will now take place on November 15th after it was delayed from its originally scheduled date back in July.