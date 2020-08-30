Women’s Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Payback Kickoff Show, Bayley Responds

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) will face The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) on the WWE Payback Kickoff Show on Sunday night at 6PM ET. Bayley responded to WWE’s announcement of the match by declaring that she and Sasha Banks will take on the winners.

WWE’s announcement of the match is below along with the full Payback card:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: ‘The Fiend’ vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

* Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

* King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle

* Big E vs. Sheamus

* Kickoff Show: The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics