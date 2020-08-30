wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Payback Kickoff Show, Bayley Responds
The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) will face The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) on the WWE Payback Kickoff Show on Sunday night at 6PM ET. Bayley responded to WWE’s announcement of the match by declaring that she and Sasha Banks will take on the winners.
WWE’s announcement of the match is below along with the full Payback card:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: ‘The Fiend’ vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
* Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy
* King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle
* Big E vs. Sheamus
* Kickoff Show: The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics
The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics (Kickoff Match)
The next chapter in the heated rivalry between The Riott Squad and The IIconics will be written when they clash during the WWE Payback Kickoff show, tomorrow night at 6 ET/4 PT.
Ruby Riott found herself on the receiving end of mockery from Peyton Royce & Billie Kay in recent weeks, with the Australian duo claiming Riott had no friends. But after apologizing to her estranged partner Liv Morgan, The Riott Squad was back in action and the odds evened against The IIconics. But in several bouts pitting members of the two teams against each other, it seemed as though Riott and Morgan needed to get back on the same page, while The IIconics often had the last laugh.
Will The Riott Squad be able to shut The IIconics up, or will Billie Kay & Peyton Royce be laughing once again? Find out during the WWE Payback Kickoff, streaming tomorrow night at 6 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, WWE.com, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and TikTok!
