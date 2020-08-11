wrestling / News
WWE Pays Tribute to Kamala on Raw, Shares Clips Of Matches Online
August 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE paid tribute to the late, great James “Kamala” Harris on Raw, and is sharing clips of the WWE legend online. As reported yesterday, Harris passed away at the age of 70 after going into cardiac arreest a few days after being hospitalized due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
WWE opened tonight’s show with a graphic honoring Harris and has been posting clips of his best moments to their YouTube page. The front page of the WWE Network WWE Network also has a carousel dedicated to “Celebrating Kamala” with videos of his matches and segments over the years.
You can see the Raw graphic and some of the YouTUbe videos below:
#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/MeZOWxRy8n
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020
