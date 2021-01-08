WWE Pays Tribute To The Passing Of Legendary Baseball Manager & WrestleMania Guest Ring Announcer Tommy Lasorda

Tommy Lasorda, who was a legendary baseball manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers and served as a special guest ring announcer for the WrestleMania 2 main event between Hulk Hogan and King Kong Bundy, has passed away at the age of 93. As previously reported, Lasorda was hospitalized back in November.

Lasorda led the Dodgers to two World Series titles in 1981 and 1988 and also captured National League Manager of the Year honors in 1983 and 1988. His No. 2 jersey was retired by the organization.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Additionally, he led the United States National Team to the gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

WWE released the following statement on Lasorda’s passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his contributions to the game of baseball, but the Baseball Hall of Famer also holds a special place in the history of sports-entertainment. The former Los Angeles Dodgers manager was a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania 2. Lasorda was one of baseball’s most beloved ambassadors and spent an incredible 71 years with the Dodgers organizations. The legendary manager led one of the game’s most storied franchises to two World Series titles and won over 1,500 games. WWE extends its condolences to Lasorda’s family and friends.

