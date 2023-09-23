WWE PC Recruit Melanie Brzezinski Announces Her Release

– In a post on her Instagram Stories, WWE Performance Center recruit Melanie Brzezinski announced her WWE news. You can read the statement she shared on social media below:

“Good morning everybody. I’m sure a lot of you have heard the news, and yes, it’s true. My time with WWE aka ‘TKO’ is now over. It was an amazing experience that I will be forever grateful for. I will taking this as a stepping stone to another dream of mine. Thank you for all the support and kind words throughout this amazing experience with the company. It’s time for me to truly go after what was meant for me.”

Brzezinski previously signed with WWE in December of lat year. She’s made multiple cameos on NXT TV as a member of Chase University. She now joins the list of over 20 talents who have been cut from WWE this week. The list includes Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, and more.