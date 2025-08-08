Note on Peacock’s Contract With WWE and Negotiations For PLE Deal

As previously reported, ESPN has acquired the rights to WWEs premium live events in a new five-year deal that will see shows stream on a new ESPN App starting in 2026. In a post on Twitter, reporter John Ourand noted that WWE’s contract with NBC for the Peacock streaming service meant that NBC was allowed a chance to match the ESPN deal. While WWE was contractually obligated to give NBC that chance, the company ultimately decliend to do so. This was likely because they’d be paying more money for less WWE content than they currently pay for. WWE is expected to get $325 million a year for the new deal.

WWE’s current deal with Peacock includes all premium live events, including from NXt, and the company’s entire library. WWE can now negotiate the latter two as part of another package, as previously noted. This likely won’t affect RAW, Smackdown or NXT, as those are different deals with different media partners for the next few years.