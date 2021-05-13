WWE News: Peacock Premium Offering a Month at 99 Cents, Batista Talks Collecting His Own Action Figures

If you haven’t signed up for Peacock Premium yet and want to see WrestleMania Backlash, you can do so for just under a buck. Wrestling Inc reports that the service is offering a month of Peacock Premium for $0.99 in an email sent out today. The normal price of Peaocck Premium is $4.99, while Peacock Premium Plus (which is almost completely ad-less) is $9.99 per month.

The email notes that the price includes full membership in Peacock Premium, which includes WWE’s offerings such as WrestleMania Backlash. After the one month, the subscription auto-renews at $4.99 unless you cancel beforehand.

– Batista spoke with USA Today for a new interview promoting his new film Army of the Dead which hits theaters tomorrow and Netflix next weekend. You can see the video below, described as follows: