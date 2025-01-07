WWE News: New Penta Teaser Video Airs On Raw, New Day Take Shots At Kendrick Lamar

– A new teaser for Penta aired on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw the latest “0” teaser video reveal, as many expected, that it was for the incoming AEW alumnus. You can see the video below.

No word as of yet on when Penta will make his debut.

– The New Day appeared on Monday night’s show during an ad break and responded to the boos from the fans by taking a shot at Kendrick Lamar. You can see the clip below, in which Xavier Woods said that LA has spent the last six months elevating Lamar, who he called a “trash rapper.” Kofi Kingston then said that Drake won the feud between Drake and Lamar that took place last year.