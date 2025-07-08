wrestling / News

WWE News: Penta Vows To Beat Seth Rollins After Raw Loss, Top 10 Raw Moments

July 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Penta 3-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Penta is out for revenge against Seth Rollins after Rollins got a cheap win on last night’s Raw. Monday night’s show saw Rollins defeat Penta after a low blow and the latter star appeared in a video posted to the WWE Espanol TikTok account.

“Once again, Seth Rollins. At Money in the Bank, you did it. Tonight, you did it again. But you know what? I don’t care how many times I have to lose, I’m going to make it. I promise you and all the people, I don’t care how many times I have to face you. I swear to you Seth Rollins, I’m coming for you and I’m going to beat you. And you know why? Because I am Penta, El Zero Miedo.”

@wweespanol Queremos leer el apoyo a Penta en los comentarios ⬇️ #WWERaw ♬ original sound – WWE Español

– WWE has posted the top 10 moments video for this week’s Raw, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Penta, RAW, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading