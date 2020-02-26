wrestling / News
WWE Performance Center Guest Coaches This Week Include Rudy Boy Gonzalez and Nick Foti
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on some new guest coaches at the WWE Performance Center. Per the report, Texas wrestling legend Rudy Boy Gonzalez is doing a stint as a guest coach at the Performance Center this week in Orlando, Florida. Gonzalez was previously the head trainer at Shawn Michaels’ Texas Wrestling Academy and trained Paul London, Daniel Bryan, and Brian Kendrick. He’s also the father of NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez.
Another wrestler who served as a guest coach this week at the WWE Performance Center is Nick Foti. Foti has wrestled for a number of promotions over the course of his career. Previously, he was a contestant for The Amazing Race on CBS.
