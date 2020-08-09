wrestling / News

WWE News: Performance Center Sets New Smackdown Milestone, Bayley & Alexa Bliss’ Biggest Wins Spotlighted

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Performance Center Canyon Ceman, Ace Steel

– The WWE Performance Center has set a record as far as Smackdown is concerned. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that as of Friday’s episode, the PC has become the venue to host more episodes of Smackown than any other venue in history with 22.

– This week’s WWE Playlist and WWE Top 10 videos are online, looking at Alexa Bliss and Bayley’s biggest wins, respectively”

