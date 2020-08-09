WWE News: Performance Center Sets New Smackdown Milestone, Bayley & Alexa Bliss’ Biggest Wins Spotlighted

– The WWE Performance Center has set a record as far as Smackdown is concerned. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that as of Friday’s episode, the PC has become the venue to host more episodes of Smackown than any other venue in history with 22.

Tonight's episode will be the the 22nd @WWE #SmackDown to take place inside Orlando's @WWEPC. This will make the #WWE Performance Center home to the most SmackDown episodes in history – passing Philadelphia's @WellsFargoCtr, which hosted its 21st episode back in November. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) August 7, 2020

– This week’s WWE Playlist and WWE Top 10 videos are online, looking at Alexa Bliss and Bayley’s biggest wins, respectively”