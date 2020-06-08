wrestling / News

WWE Performance Center Recruit Says Triple H Offered to Talk With NXT Talent About Black Lives Matter

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
According to a WWE Performance Center recruit, Triple H made himself available to hear NXT talents’ feelings on the Black Lives Matter movement. The movement has been very prominent as of late amid the protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor and other black people and PC recruit AJ Francis took to Twitter to defend The Game, saying that he wants to have conversations with people who wish to discuss their feelings about Black Lives Matter whether now or in the future.

Francis posted:

