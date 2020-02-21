wrestling / News
WWE Performance Center Releases Video of Rock’s Visit
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
The Rock’s visit to the WWE Performance Center is the subject of a new video by the PC’s YouTube account. You can see the video below of the Great One’s visit, which Rock shared his own video of earlier in the week.
The video is described as follows:
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally arrived at the WWE Performance Center. The Rock had the opportunity to spend time with his daughter, new WWE PC recruit Simone Johnson, and speak to all of the NXT Superstars.
