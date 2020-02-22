wrestling / News
The Undertaker Reportedly Trained Recently at WWE Performance Center, Kenny Dyktra Had Stint as Guest Coach
– As previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently visited the WWE Performance Center, where he got some training in with his daughter, Simone Johnson, who is now signed to WWE. However, some other prominent names recently visited the WWE Performance Center. Fightful reports that The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently had visits there.
It’s suspected that The Undertaker was at the Performance Center to prepare for his rumored WrestleMania 36 matchup. WWE has not yet announced or confirmed Undertaker wrestling at this year’s event. It was previously reported that he visited the PC back in January, where he reviewed NXT’s TV show with the roster and gave advice and feedback.
The report also mentioned Mark Henry being there ahead of NXT TakeOver: Portland. Beforehand, Henry had mentioned on social media and tweeted to The Rock that he was at the PC and watching Simone “working hard” there.
Also, former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane (formerly Kenny Dykstra) is said to have worked there as a guest coach recently. Doane is said to be in “ridiculous shape” at 33 years old.
