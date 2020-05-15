Training At WWE Performance Center Could Resume Soon

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that the state is moving forward with opening gyms this Monday, paving the way for training at the WWE Performance Center to resume. Gyms will still be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

WWE shut down training at the Performance Center in late March due to concerns over COVID-19 and because of the need to tape WWE TV there. WWE did not allow talent to use weights or other gym facilities even though they were taping TV at the Performance Center.

Florida will also now allow restaurants and retail stores to operate at 50% capacity, up from the 25% capacity that was allowed over the last two weeks.