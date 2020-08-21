WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW

Some members of the WWE roster have reportedly pushed back against claims that “virtually everyone” in the company except Roman Reigns has made contact with AEW. Fightful Select reports that they spoke with several “high-level performers” in the company about the claim, which was made over the weekend by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Fightful, one member of the Raw brand has said they definitely have not been in contact, unless contact means simply speaking with people in AEW who are friends. Another top name, who wasn’t identified, said, “No. There was a bunch I would imagine but aside myself I knew many who didn’t even consider it.”

As previously reported, Braun Strowman pushed back against the idea as well and said he hadn’t been in contact with AEW.