WWE News: Pete Dunne On This Week’s After the Bell, Sheamus Attends MacGruber Premiere

– Pete Dunne is the guest on this week’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:

”Pete Dunne joins the podcast for the first time to discuss NXT 2.0, how he spends the holidays and his biggest adjustments moving to the United States. Plus, Corey and Vic break down NXT WarGames, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan and the upcoming WWE Day 1.”

– WWE posted a clip of Sheamus attending the LA premiere of Peacock’s MacGruber series: