WWE News: Pete Dunne Comments On Weight Loss, Note on Cutbacks, Four Things to Know Before Smackdown

– Pete Dunne took to social media to comment on his recent weight loss. Dunne appeared noticably slimmer in a recent video posted to his Twitter account and apparently it led to face asking if he was unwell. Dunne posted:

“I’ve had quite a few mentions saying I’ve lost weight and asking if I’m unwell etc. I’ve used lockdown to get in the best shape of my life and I’m excited for an eventual in ring return when travel is possible.”

– According to PWInsider, a source in WWE has indicated that the recent cutbacks that saw several furloughed producers and office staff let go numbered in the 70-plus range. As reported previously, Gerald Brisco was released from WWE along with a host of other people including Sarah Stock and Mike Rotundo.

– WWE Now has posted their preview for tonight’s Smackdown with four things you need to know before the show: