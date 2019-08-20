wrestling / News
WWE News: Peyton Royce Praises Becky Lynch’s Raw Promo, Smackdown Live Preview Hypes Return to MSG, The Fiend Entrance Video
– It looks like Peyton Royce was a big fan of Becky Lynch’s Raw promo from last night. She posted the following comments on her Twitter account earlier. She wrote, “Becky is so freaking good. Im still thinking about that promo.” You can check out that tweet and Becky’s promo from Raw below.
Becky is so freaking good. Im still thinking about that promo 👏👏👌👌
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 20, 2019
– WWE released a new preview spot for the return of Smackdown Live to the Madison Square Garden. This will be the first Smackdown at MSG in over 10 years. As previously reported, The Undertaker is set to appear at the show. It’s scheduled for September 10. Both Raw and Smackdown Live that week will be held at the Madison Square Garden.
– WWE has released the entrance video for The Fiend Bray Wyatt. You can check out that video below.
